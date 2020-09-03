The EC of 1-800 Flowers is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EC of 1-800 Flowers (FLWS), James Mccann, exercised options to sell 694,921 FLWS shares for a total transaction value of $19.91M.

Following James Mccann’s last FLWS Sell transaction on March 31, 2016, the stock climbed by 24.2%. This is Mccann’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on WLTW back in August 2016

Based on 1-800 Flowers’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $279 million and GAAP net loss of -$9,657,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $259 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.31 million. The company has a one-year high of $32.36 and a one-year low of $11.15. Currently, 1-800 Flowers has an average volume of 770.07K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.50, reflecting a 3.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on 1-800 Flowers has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire Service. The Consumer Floral segment comprises the operations of the company’s flagship brand 1-800-Flowers.com, Celebrations and FineStationery.com. The Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets segment consists the operations of Fannie May Confections Brands, Cheryl’s, The Popcorn Factory, Stockyards.com, DesignPac and 1-800-Baskets. The BloomNet Wire Service segment includes the operations of BloomNet, BloomNet Technologies, BloomNet Products and Napco. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, NY.