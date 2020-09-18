The Divisional Vice-President of Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Divisional Vice-President of Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF), Jonathan J Robbins, sold shares of SMMCF for $25.18K.

This is Robbins’ first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions. In addition to Jonathan J Robbins, 2 other SMMCF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Summit Industrial Income REIT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $46.32 million and quarterly net profit of $24.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $38.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.51 and a one-year low of $5.01. Currently, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average volume of .

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.80, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $25.18K worth of SMMCF shares and purchased $294K worth of SMMCF shares. The insider sentiment on Summit Industrial Income REIT has been positive according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.