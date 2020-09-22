The Divisional Vice-President of NioCorp Developments is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Divisional Vice-President of NioCorp Developments (NIOBF), Jim Sims, exercised options to sell 165,883 NIOBF shares for a total transaction value of $141K.

This recent transaction decreases Jim Sims’ holding in the company by 401% to a total of $108.2K. In addition to Jim Sims, 5 other NIOBF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, NioCorp Developments has an average volume of 170.26K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 44.42. The company has a one-year high of $0.78 and a one-year low of $0.38.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $141K worth of NIOBF shares and purchased $69K worth of NIOBF shares. The insider sentiment on NioCorp Developments has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.