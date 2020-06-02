The Divisional Vice-President of Emera is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional Vice-President of Emera (EMRAF), Wayne David O’connor, exercised options to sell 16,050 EMRAF shares for a total transaction value of $866.7K.

The company has a one-year high of $46.35 and a one-year low of $29.37. Currently, Emera has an average volume of 647. EMRAF’s market cap is $9.84 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.90.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.94, reflecting a -11.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Emera has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Emera, Inc. is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution and gas transmission and distribution. The company was founded on July 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.