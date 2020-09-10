The Divisional Vice-President of Dollarama (DLMAF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Divisional Vice-President of Dollarama (DLMAF), John Assaly, sold shares of DLMAF for $457.1K.

Following John Assaly’s last DLMAF Sell transaction on April 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $40.74 and a one-year low of $24.23.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.40, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Dollarama has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dollarama, Inc. engages in the operation of dollar store chain. It offers a broad range of consumer products and general merchandise for everyday use, in addition to seasonal products. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.