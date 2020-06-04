The Divisional Vice-President of Canadian Railway (CNI) is Selling Shares

Today, the Divisional Vice-President of Canadian Railway (CNI), James Barry Cairns, sold shares of CNI for $204.8K.

In addition to James Barry Cairns, 4 other CNI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Canadian Railway’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.55 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.01 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.54 billion and had a net profit of $786 million. The company has a one-year high of $96.53 and a one-year low of $65.13. Currently, Canadian Railway has an average volume of 622.59K.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.28, reflecting a 4.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Canadian Railway has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The firm offers their services in automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.