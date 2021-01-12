The Divisional Vice-President of Canadian Natural (CNQ) is Selling Shares

Today, the Divisional Vice-President of Canadian Natural (CNQ), Betty Yee, sold shares of CNQ for $198K.

In addition to Betty Yee, 5 other CNQ executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $32.33 and a one-year low of $6.71. Currently, Canadian Natural has an average volume of 628.24K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.09, reflecting a -4.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.13M worth of CNQ shares and purchased $108.9K worth of CNQ shares. The insider sentiment on Canadian Natural has been negative according to 127 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is a senior oil and natural gas production company. It engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.