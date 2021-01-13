The Divisional Vice-President of Baytex Energy (BTEGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Divisional Vice-President of Baytex Energy (BTEGF), Brian Gordon Ector, bought shares of BTEGF for $17.8K.

Following this transaction Brian Gordon Ector’s holding in the company was increased by 12% to a total of $128.1K. This is Ector’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Baytex Energy has an average volume of 492.66K. BTEGF’s market cap is $397 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a one-year high of $0.72 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.69, reflecting a -7.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $57.23K worth of BTEGF shares and purchased $17.8K worth of BTEGF shares. The insider sentiment on Baytex Energy has been neutral according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.