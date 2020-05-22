The Divisional Vice-President of Alamos Gold is Exercising Options

On May 20 it was reported that the Divisional Vice-President of Alamos Gold (AGI), Christopher John Bostwick, exercised options to sell 36,500 AGI shares for a total transaction value of $438.7K.

In addition to Christopher John Bostwick, 14 other AGI executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Christopher John Bostwick’s last AGI Sell transaction on August 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.2%.

Based on Alamos Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $177 million and GAAP net loss of -$12,300,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $156 million and had a net profit of $16.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.77 and a one-year low of $3.34. AGI’s market cap is $3.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.70.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.91, reflecting a -7.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Alamos Gold has been negative according to 204 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining, and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.