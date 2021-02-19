The Divisional Senior Vice-President of Yamana Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Divisional Senior Vice-President of Yamana Gold (AUY), Ross Douglas Gallinger, exercised options to sell 28,040 AUY shares for a total transaction value of $167.1K.

This recent transaction decreases Ross Douglas Gallinger’s holding in the company by 32% to a total of $389.4K. In addition to Ross Douglas Gallinger, 7 other AUY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Yamana Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $462 million and quarterly net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $384 million and had a net profit of $14.6 million. AUY’s market cap is $4.32 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.80. The company has a one-year high of $7.02 and a one-year low of $2.23.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.11, reflecting a -35.4% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy AUY with a $9.75 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.7M worth of AUY shares and purchased $152.8K worth of AUY shares. The insider sentiment on Yamana Gold has been negative according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Yamana Gold, Inc. is a Canadian-based company, which produces gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Gualcamayo, Brio Gold, and Corporate & other. The company was founded on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.