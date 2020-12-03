The Divisional Senior Vice-President of Shopify is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional Senior Vice-President of Shopify (SHOP), Toby David Shannan, exercised options to sell 171 SHOP shares for a total transaction value of $186.5K.

In addition to Toby David Shannan, 26 other SHOP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Shopify’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $767 million and quarterly net profit of $191 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $391 million and had a GAAP net loss of $72.78 million. The company has a one-year high of $1146.91 and a one-year low of $305.30. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.16.

Based on 21 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1156.35, reflecting a -6.4% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold SHOP.

The insider sentiment on Shopify has been negative according to 508 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Toby David Shannan’s trades have generated a -32.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Read More on SHOP: