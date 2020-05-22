The Divisional Senior Vice-President of RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF) is Buying Shares

On May 20, the Divisional Senior Vice-President of RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF), Jonathan Gitlin, bought shares of RIOCF for $100.1K.

This recent transaction increases Jonathan Gitlin’s holding in the company by 11% to a total of $736.2K. In addition to Jonathan Gitlin, 2 other RIOCF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.55 and a one-year low of $8.64. RIOCF’s market cap is $3.25 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.20.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.21, reflecting a -29.7% downside. Three different firms, including Raymond James and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on RioCan Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.