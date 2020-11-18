The Divisional Senior Vice-President of Resolute Forest (RFP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional Senior Vice-President of Resolute Forest (RFP), Richard Joseph Tremblay, sold shares of RFP for $34.91K.

In addition to Richard Joseph Tremblay, 7 other RFP executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Richard Joseph Tremblay’s last RFP Sell transaction on March 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.2%.

Based on Resolute Forest’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $730 million and quarterly net profit of $57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $705 million and had a GAAP net loss of $43 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.39 and a one-year low of $1.14. Currently, Resolute Forest has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Resolute Forest has been negative according to 73 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc. provides forest products. It owns and operates pulp & paper mills, and wood products facilities located in the United States, Canada and South Korea. The company operates its business through the following segments: Newsprint, Specialty Papers, Tissue, Market Pulp and Wood Products. It also produces lumber and other wood products for the residential-construction and home-renovation markets, as well as for specialized structural and industrial applications. Resolute Forest Products was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.