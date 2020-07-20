The Divisional Senior Vice-President of Pan American Silver (PAAS) is Selling Shares

On July 16, the Divisional Senior Vice-President of Pan American Silver (PAAS), Georges Greer, sold shares of PAAS for $222.7K.

Following Georges Greer’s last PAAS Sell transaction on June 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.9%. In addition to Georges Greer, 4 other PAAS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pan American Silver’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $358 million and GAAP net loss of -$76,807,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $254 million and had a net profit of $2.78 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.64 and a one-year low of $10.61.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.12, reflecting a 6.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Pan American Silver has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright in April 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.