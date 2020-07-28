The Divisional Senior Vice-President of Canadian Railway is Exercising Options

On July 25 it was reported that the Divisional Senior Vice-President of Canadian Railway (CNI), Doug A Macdonald, exercised options to sell 26,600 CNI shares for a total transaction value of $3.43M.

Following Doug A Macdonald’s last CNI Sell transaction on November 29, 2018, the stock climbed by 14.5%. In addition to Doug A Macdonald, one other CNI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $97.63 and a one-year low of $65.13. Currently, Canadian Railway has an average volume of 953.71K.

Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.69, reflecting a -0.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Canadian Railway has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Doug A Macdonald’s trades have generated a -9.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The firm offers their services in automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.