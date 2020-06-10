The Divisional Senior Vice-President of Canadian Natural (CNQ) is Selling Shares

Today, the Divisional Senior Vice-President of Canadian Natural (CNQ), Ronald Keith Laing, sold shares of CNQ for $91.28K.

The company has a one-year high of $32.79 and a one-year low of $6.71. CNQ’s market cap is $25.06 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.20.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.31, reflecting a 4.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on Canadian Natural has been positive according to 204 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is a senior oil and natural gas production company. It engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

