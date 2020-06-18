The Divisional Senior Vice-President of Canaccord Genuity is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Divisional Senior Vice-President of Canaccord Genuity (CCORF), Martin Lachlan Maclachlan, exercised options to sell 826 CCORF shares for a total transaction value of $4,832.

In addition to Martin Lachlan Maclachlan, 16 other CCORF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Canaccord Genuity’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $320 million and quarterly net profit of $26.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $285 million and had a net profit of $2.66 million. Currently, Canaccord Genuity has an average volume of 34.96K. The company has a one-year high of $4.59 and a one-year low of $2.30.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.75M worth of CCORF shares and purchased $212.2K worth of CCORF shares. The insider sentiment on Canaccord Genuity has been negative according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets; Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management; and Corporate and Other. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment includes investment banking, advisory, research, and trading activities on behalf of corporate, institutional, and government clients as well as principal trading activities. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides brokerage services and investment advice to retail or institutional clients in Canada, the US, and the UK and Europe. The Corporate and Other segment comprises brokerage services, interest, and foreign exchange revenue and expenses. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.