The Divisional President of Ritchie Bros is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional President of Ritchie Bros (RBA), Karl William Werner, exercised options to sell 64,237 RBA shares for a total transaction value of $2.77M.

Following Karl William Werner’s last RBA Sell transaction on March 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 12.7%. In addition to Karl William Werner, 9 other RBA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $45.16 and a one-year low of $25.92. Currently, Ritchie Bros has an average volume of 949.42K. RBA’s market cap is $4.72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.70.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.07, reflecting a -3.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ritchie Bros has been negative according to 77 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.