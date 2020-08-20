The Divisional President of Morneau Shepell (MSIXF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional President of Morneau Shepell (MSIXF), Nigel Bernard Branker, sold shares of MSIXF for $46.4K.

In addition to Nigel Bernard Branker, one other MSIXF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Morneau Shepell’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $243 million and quarterly net profit of $38.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $213 million and had a net profit of $6.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.56 and a one-year low of $20.25. MSIXF’s market cap is $1.47 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.50.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $46.4K worth of MSIXF shares and purchased $29.22K worth of MSIXF shares. The insider sentiment on Morneau Shepell has been negative according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Morneau Shepell, Inc. engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau Sr in 1966 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.