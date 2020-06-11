The Divisional President of Morneau Shepell is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional President of Morneau Shepell (MSIXF), Idan Shlesinger, exercised options to sell 1,501 MSIXF shares for a total transaction value of $49.53K.

Based on Morneau Shepell’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $243 million and quarterly net profit of $38.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $205 million and had a net profit of $8.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.56 and a one-year low of $20.25. MSIXF’s market cap is $1.47 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 42.40.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.09, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Morneau Shepell, Inc. engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau Sr in 1966 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.