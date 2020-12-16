The Divisional President of Linamar (LIMAF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Divisional President of Linamar (LIMAF), Kenneth Mcdougall, sold shares of LIMAF for $254.6K.

This is Mcdougall’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions. In addition to Kenneth Mcdougall, one other LIMAF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $53.85 and a one-year low of $17.02. LIMAF’s market cap is $3.42 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.80.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.35, reflecting a 0.8% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.26M worth of LIMAF shares and purchased $46.78K worth of LIMAF shares. The insider sentiment on Linamar has been neutral according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment. These segments are further divided into five operating groups: Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting, Forging, Skyjack and Agriculture. The Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting and Forging operating groups focus on precision metallic components, modules and systems for powertrain, driveline and body systems designed for global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle and industrial markets. Linamar was founded by Frank J. Hasenfratz on August 17, 1966 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.