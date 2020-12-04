The Divisional President of IMAX is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Divisional President of IMAX (IMAX), Mark Welton, exercised options to sell 2,784 IMAX shares for a total transaction value of $42.12K.

Following Mark Welton’s last IMAX Sell transaction on March 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.0%. This recent transaction decreases Mark Welton’s holding in the company by 5% to a total of $700.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $22.35 and a one-year low of $6.01. IMAX’s market cap is $897 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -8.50.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.33, reflecting a -5.1% downside.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: Network Business, Theater Business, New Business, and Other. The Network Business segment represents box office results and which includes the reportable segment of IMAX DMR and contingent rent from the joint revenue sharing arrangements and IMAX systems segments. The Theater Business segment includes the sale and installation of theater systems and maintenance services, primarily related to the IMAX Systems and Theater System Maintenance. The New Business segment involves content licensing and distribution fees associated with the firm’s original content investments, virtual reality initiatives, IMAX Home Entertainment, and other business initiatives that are in the development and/or start-up phase. The Other segment refers to certain IMAX theaters that the company owns and operates, camera rentals and other miscellaneous items. The company was founded by Graeme Ferguson, Roman Kroitor, Robert P. Kerr and William Shaw in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.