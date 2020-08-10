The Divisional President of CGI Group is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional President of CGI Group (GIB), Dave Henderson, exercised options to sell 5,372 GIB shares for a total transaction value of $512.3K.

In addition to Dave Henderson, one other GIB executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $87.13 and a one-year low of $46.32. Currently, CGI Group has an average volume of 179.02K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $79.00, reflecting a -9.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on CGI Group has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dave Henderson's trades have generated a -4.9% average return based on past transactions.

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS), and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics, and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and André Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.