The Divisional President of CES Energy Solutions is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Divisional President of CES Energy Solutions (CESDF), Richard Lee Baxter, exercised options to sell 5,465 CESDF shares for a total transaction value of $5,137.

Following this transaction Richard Lee Baxter’s holding in the company was decreased by 4% to a total of $308.1K.

Based on CES Energy Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $349 million and GAAP net loss of -$225,720,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $313 million and had a net profit of $8.36 million. Currently, CES Energy Solutions has an average volume of 24.61K. The company has a one-year high of $1.84 and a one-year low of $0.40.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.15, reflecting a -35.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on CES Energy Solutions has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard Lee Baxter's trades have generated a 38.6% average return based on past transactions.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.