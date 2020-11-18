The Divisional President of BCE (BCE) is Selling Shares

Today, the Divisional President of BCE (BCE), Claire Gillies, sold shares of BCE for $132.2K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.26 and a one-year low of $31.66. Currently, BCE has an average volume of 622.29K. BCE’s market cap is $39.18 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.60.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.57, reflecting a -6.6% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television, local telephone, long distance, as well as other communications services and products to residential, small and medium-sized business, and large enterprise customers. The Bell Media segment includes conventional, specialty and pay television, digital media, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. The company was founded on February 25, 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.