The Divisional President of Bausch Health Companies is Exercising Options

On August 19 it was reported that the Divisional President of Bausch Health Companies (BHC), William Humphries, exercised options to sell 4,567 BHC shares for a total transaction value of $79.83K.

The company has a one-year high of $31.97 and a one-year low of $11.15.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.14, reflecting a -44.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Bausch Health Companies has been neutral according to 150 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets.

