The Divisional Managing Director of Ivanhoe Mines is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional Managing Director of Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF), Louis Kabamba Watum, exercised options to sell 51,300 IVPAF shares for a total transaction value of $340.8K.

Following Louis Kabamba Watum’s last IVPAF Sell transaction on January 23, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.9%. In addition to Louis Kabamba Watum, 3 other IVPAF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Ivanhoe Mines has an average volume of 75.49K. The company has a one-year high of $6.16 and a one-year low of $1.35.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.31, reflecting a -20.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ivanhoe Mines has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.