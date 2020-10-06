The Divisional Managing Director of Aggreko (ARGKF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional Managing Director of Aggreko (ARGKF), Stephen Beynon, bought shares of ARGKF for $5,498.

This is Beynon’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Stephen Beynon’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $228.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $11.30 and a one-year low of $3.40. Currently, Aggreko has an average volume of 77.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $6.18, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Aggreko has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aggreko Plc engages in the provision of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. It operates through the Rental Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Rental Solutions segment refers to the transactional business serving a range of sectors in developed markets by providing power, heating, and cooling to a number of customer types who need it quickly and typically for a short period of time. The Power Solutions segment operates in emerging markets which serve both industrial and utility customers with power requirements. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.