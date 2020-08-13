The Divisional Executive Vice-President of Stantec is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Divisional Executive Vice-President of Stantec (STN), Steve Martin Fleck, exercised options to sell 13,106 STN shares for a total transaction value of $573.8K.

In addition to Steve Martin Fleck, 2 other STN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $33.81 and a one-year low of $20.99. STN’s market cap is $3.68 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.30. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 40.34.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.66, reflecting a -7.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Stantec has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stantec, Inc. engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure. The Energy and Resources segment is involved in industrial engineering services for private sector energy, resource, and power clients. The Environment Services segment provides environmental services for private sector clients and remediation activities for private and public sector clients. The Infrastructure segment is responsible to design and engineering services; as well as project and construction management services. The Water segment is responsible for traditional planning, engineering, design, and construction management services. The company was founded by Don Stanely in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.