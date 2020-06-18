The Divisional Executive Vice-President of Polymet Mining (PLM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional Executive Vice-President of Polymet Mining (PLM), Bradley Moore, sold shares of PLM for $34.98K.

Currently, Polymet Mining has an average volume of 12.66M. The company has a one-year high of $0.97 and a one-year low of $0.15.

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization . The company was founded by John P. McGoran in 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.