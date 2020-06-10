The Divisional Executive Vice-President of Northern Dynasty Minerals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Divisional Executive Vice-President of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK), Bruce Wayne Jenkins, exercised options to sell 115,000 NAK shares for a total transaction value of $162.9K.

In addition to Bruce Wayne Jenkins, 6 other NAK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $1.50 and a one-year low of $0.35.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.1M worth of NAK shares and purchased $2.02M worth of NAK shares. The insider sentiment on Northern Dynasty Minerals has been neutral according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.