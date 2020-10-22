The Divisional Executive Vice-President of Aritzia (ATZAF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Divisional Executive Vice-President of Aritzia (ATZAF), Philippa Morgan, sold shares of ATZAF for $195K.

The company has a one-year high of $19.76 and a one-year low of $6.45. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 26.41.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.93, reflecting a -8.9% downside.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. The Company designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and United States.