The Divisional Executive Vice-President of AngloGold Ashanti (AULGF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional Executive Vice-President of AngloGold Ashanti (AULGF), Graham Ehm, sold shares of AULGF for $203.8K.

Based on AngloGold Ashanti’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion and quarterly net profit of $252 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $745 million and had a net profit of $49 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.94 and a one-year low of $15.44. AULGF’s market cap is $11.94 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.00.

The insider sentiment on AngloGold Ashanti has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. is a mining and exploration company. It explores, mines, and produces gold. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.