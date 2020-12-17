The Divisional Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Divisional Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF), Andreas Schell, sold shares of RYCEF for $53.87K.

RYCEF’s market cap is $13.26 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.20. Currently, Rolls-Royce Holdings has an average volume of 178.55K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $1.23, reflecting a 27.6% upside. Four different firms, including Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $53.87K worth of RYCEF shares and purchased $19.86K worth of RYCEF shares. The insider sentiment on Rolls-Royce Holdings has been positive according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense, ITP Aero, and Corporate. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment includes engines, power systems and nuclear systems for civil power generation. The Defense segment consists of military aero engines, naval engines, submarines and aftermarket services. The ITP Aero segment provides aeronautical engines and gas turbines. The company was founded in March 1906 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.