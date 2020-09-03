The Divisional Chief Executive Officer of Quilter (QUILF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Divisional Chief Executive Officer of Quilter (QUILF), Andrew Mcglone, bought shares of QUILF for $56.67K.

Following Andrew Mcglone’s last QUILF Buy transaction on April 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.6%. In addition to Andrew Mcglone, one other QUILF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

QUILF’s market cap is $3.48 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.30. Currently, Quilter has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $2.05 and a one-year low of $1.37.

Starting in January 2020, QUILF received 9 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.24, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $20.39K worth of QUILF shares and purchased $56.67K worth of QUILF shares. The insider sentiment on Quilter has been negative according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Andrew Mcglone’s trades have generated a 16.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quilter Plc provides wealth management services. It provides pensions, protection, savings and investments services. The company is headquartered in Southampton, the United Kingdom.