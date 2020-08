The Divisional Chief Executive Officer of eXp World Holdings (EXPI) is Selling Shares

On August 12, the Divisional Chief Executive Officer of eXp World Holdings (EXPI), Jason Michael Gesing, sold shares of EXPI for $611.1K.

Following Jason Michael Gesing’s last EXPI Sell transaction on July 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 15.7%. In addition to Jason Michael Gesing, 8 other EXPI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on eXp World Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $271 million and quarterly net profit of $165K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $267 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $32.92 and a one-year low of $6.51. EXPI’s market cap is $2.12 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 293.10.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.27M worth of EXPI shares and purchased $705 worth of EXPI shares. The insider sentiment on eXp World Holdings has been negative according to 181 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. owns and operates eXp Realty, which is a cloud-based international residential real estate brokerage. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The company was founded by Glenn Darrel Sanford on July 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Bellingham, WA.