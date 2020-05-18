The Director of Artesian Resources is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Director of Artesian Resources (ARTNA), Nicholle Renee Taylor, exercised options to sell 180 ARTNA shares at $18.61 a share, for a total transaction value of $5,830. The options were close to expired and Nicholle Renee Taylor disposed stocks.

In addition to Nicholle Renee Taylor, 2 other ARTNA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Artesian Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.9 million and quarterly net profit of $4.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.39 million and had a net profit of $3.59 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.60 and a one-year low of $30.01. ARTNA’s market cap is $305 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.70.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $125.8K worth of ARTNA shares and purchased $125.6K worth of ARTNA shares. The insider sentiment on Artesian Resources has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.