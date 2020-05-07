The Director, CEO, and CIO of AGNC Investment (AGNC) is Buying Shares

Today, the Director, CEO, and CIO of AGNC Investment (AGNC), Gary Kain, bought shares of AGNC for $2.38M.

Following this transaction Gary Kain’s holding in the company was increased by 8.97% to a total of $28.7 million. In addition to Gary Kain, one other AGNC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.65 and a one-year low of $6.25.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.53, reflecting a -13.0% downside. Seven different firms, including Barclays and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on AGNC Investment has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It primarily invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. The firm’s investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, and by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association. It also invests in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities where repayment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or U.S. Government agency. The company was founded on January 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.