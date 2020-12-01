The Deputy Chairman & Senior Independent Director of Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Deputy Chairman & Senior Independent Director of Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF), Andrew John William Heath, sold shares of OXBDF for $385.4K.

This is Heath’s first Sell trade following 16 Buy transactions. Following Andrew John William Heath’s last OXBDF Sell transaction on July 02, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.85 and a one-year low of $4.51.

The insider sentiment on Oxford BioMedica has been neutral according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oxford Biomedica Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of gene and cell therapy. The firm also provides bioprocessing and process development services to third parties. It operates through the Platform and Product segment. The Platform segment consists of the revenue generating bioprocessing and process development activities undertaken for third parties. The Product segment includes clinical and preclinical development of in vivo and ex vivo gene and cell therapy products which are owned by the group. The company was founded by Alan J. Kingsman and Susan M. Kingsman in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.