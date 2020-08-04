The Deputy Chairman & Senior Independent Director of EasyJet (EJTTF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Deputy Chairman & Senior Independent Director of EasyJet (EJTTF), Charles Mark Gurassa, bought shares of EJTTF for $499.9K.

This recent transaction increases Charles Mark Gurassa’s holding in the company by 496% to a total of $650.6K. This is Gurassa’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GB:MERL back in March 2018

The company has a one-year high of $19.86 and a one-year low of $5.30. Currently, EasyJet has an average volume of 410.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.79, reflecting a -40.6% downside. Five different firms, including Berenberg Bank and HSBC, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on EasyJet has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.