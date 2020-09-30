The Deputy Chairman of OTP Bank Nyrt (OTPBF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Deputy Chairman of OTP Bank Nyrt (OTPBF), Antal Pongracz, sold shares of OTPBF for $30.18M.

Following Antal Pongracz’s last OTPBF Sell transaction on July 02, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on OTP Bank Nyrt’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $291 billion and quarterly net profit of $81.38 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $279 billion and had a net profit of $105 billion. OTPBF’s market cap is $8.52 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.70. Currently, OTP Bank Nyrt has an average volume of .

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $30.18M worth of OTPBF shares and purchased $647M worth of OTPBF shares. The insider sentiment on OTP Bank Nyrt has been neutral according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OTP Bank PLC provides universal financial services through several subsidiaries. It performs traditional banking operations via its bank in Hungary. OTP Group also operates in Slovakia, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, and Russia. Other group activities include car leasing and investments. Insurance services are offered to OTP’s clients in collaboration with French insurance company Groupama. Loans make up the majority of the group’s earning assets, specifically retail mortgage loans, corporate loans, and retail consumer loans. A majority of the bank’s net revenue is net interest income.