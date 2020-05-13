The CVP,PRES – CODMAN SPC SURGICAL of Integra Lifesciences is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CVP,PRES – CODMAN SPC SURGICAL of Integra Lifesciences (IART), Daniel Reuvers, exercised options to sell 23,330 IART shares at $36.96 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.23M.

Following Daniel Reuvers’ last IART Sell transaction on August 09, 2016, the stock climbed by 7.8%. In addition to Daniel Reuvers, one other IART executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $65.09 and a one-year low of $34.21. Currently, Integra Lifesciences has an average volume of 573.50K. IART’s market cap is $4.25 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 169.50.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.00, reflecting a -12.9% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.23M worth of IART shares and purchased $432.4K worth of IART shares. The insider sentiment on Integra Lifesciences has been positive according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. The Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment includes offerings such as skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.