The CVP PRIN ACCT OFFICER of FedEx is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CVP PRIN ACCT OFFICER of FedEx (FDX), John Merino, exercised options to sell 24,981 FDX shares at $155.25 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.15M.

Following John Merino’s last FDX Sell transaction on February 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 64.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on FedEx’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.32 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.25 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.05 billion and had a net profit of $745 million. The company has a one-year high of $256.18 and a one-year low of $88.69. FDX’s market cap is $63.75 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.80.

Based on 24 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $275.05, reflecting a -13.5% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy FDX with a $267.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on FedEx has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. The FedEx Ground segment focuses on small-package ground delivery services. The FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight services across all lengths of haul. The FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection services, and certain back-office functions. The Corporate, Other, and Eliminations segment includes corporate headquarters costs for executive officers and certain legal and finance functions, as well as certain other costs and credits not attributed to the company’s core business. The company was founded by Frederick Wallace Smith on June 18, 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

Read More on FDX: