The CVP, Critical Care of Edwards Lifesciences is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CVP, Critical Care of Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Catherine Szyman, exercised options to sell 20,355 EW shares at $22.28 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.49M.

Following Catherine Szyman’s last EW Sell transaction on May 24, 2018, the stock climbed by 27.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Edwards Lifesciences’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.14 billion and quarterly net profit of $325 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.09 billion and had a net profit of $275 million. The company has a one-year high of $87.79 and a one-year low of $51.51. EW’s market cap is $50.12 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 61.00.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.85, reflecting a -20.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Edwards Lifesciences has been negative according to 139 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques. Its portfolio includes technologies designed for nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The Surgical Structural Heart portfolio includes tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical replacement or repair of a patient’s heart valve. The Critical Care portfolio products through hemodynamic monitoring system measures a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.