The CTO of iCAD is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CTO of iCAD (ICAD), Jonathan Go, exercised options to buy 12,914 ICAD shares at $4.25 a share, for a total transaction value of $55K.

Following this transaction Jonathan Go’s holding in the company was increased by 11.97% to a total of $1.36 million. In addition to Jonathan Go, 5 other ICAD executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on iCAD’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.86 million and GAAP net loss of $2.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.95 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.34 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.50 and a one-year low of $4.05. Currently, iCAD has an average volume of 232.58K.

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy business segments.