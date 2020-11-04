The CTO of HubSpot (HUBS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CTO of HubSpot (HUBS), Dharmesh Shah, bought shares of HUBS for $54.69K.

Following Dharmesh Shah’s last HUBS Buy transaction on March 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 189.0%. In addition to Dharmesh Shah, 2 other HUBS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $204 million and GAAP net loss of -$29,401,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $163 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $330.72 and a one-year low of $90.84. Currently, HubSpot has an average volume of 179.15K.

14 different firms, including Argus Research and Jefferies, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $309.06, reflecting a 1.4% upside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy HUBS.

The insider sentiment on HubSpot has been positive according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.