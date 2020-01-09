The CTO of Envestnet (ENV) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CTO of Envestnet (ENV), Scott Grinis, sold shares of ENV for $1.69M.

Following Scott Grinis’ last ENV Sell transaction on December 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.7%. In addition to Scott Grinis, one other ENV executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Envestnet’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $236 million and GAAP net loss of $3.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $210 million and had a net profit of $223K. The company has a one-year high of $73.94 and a one-year low of $49.39. Currently, Envestnet has an average volume of 316.65K.

The insider sentiment on Envestnet has been negative according to 173 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the Envestnet and Envestnet/Yodlee business segments. The Envestnet segment provides wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.