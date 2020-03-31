The CTO of Ambarella (AMBA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CTO of Ambarella (AMBA), Leslie Kohn, sold shares of AMBA for $121.4K.

Following Leslie Kohn’s last AMBA Sell transaction on September 17, 2014, the stock climbed by 10.3%. In addition to Leslie Kohn, 6 other AMBA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Ambarella’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $57.21 million and GAAP net loss of -$12,981,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.07 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $73.59 and a one-year low of $36.03. Currently, Ambarella has an average volume of 416.11K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $65.00, reflecting a -25.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ambarella has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Leslie Kohn's trades have generated a -141.4% average return based on past transactions.

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression and image processing solutions. Its products include wearable cameras, flying cameras, and automotive video processing solutions. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.