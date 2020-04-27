The CTO of 8X8 (EGHT) is Selling Shares

Today, the CTO of 8X8 (EGHT), Bryan R. Martin, sold shares of EGHT for $5,777.

Based on 8X8’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $119 million and GAAP net loss of -$47,071,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $89.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.77 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.67 and a one-year low of $10.70. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.11.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.56, reflecting a -24.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on 8X8 has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bryan R. Martin's trades have generated a -4.0% average return based on past transactions.

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. Its solutions include industry and business solutions for collections, education, government healthcare, high tech, insurance, call center, call center software, network optimization, and international calls. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.