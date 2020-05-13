The CTO of 2U is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CTO of 2U (TWOU), James Kenigsberg, exercised options to buy 20,000 TWOU shares at $1.82 a share, for a total transaction value of $36.4K. The options were close to expired and James Kenigsberg retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases James Kenigsberg’s holding in the company by 11.92% to a total of $5.68 million.

Based on 2U’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $175 million and GAAP net loss of -$60,106,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $122 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.55 million. The company has a one-year high of $42.13 and a one-year low of $11.37.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold TWOU. Five different firms, including Barrington and Berenberg Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.17, reflecting a 1.5% upside.

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Graduate Program and Alternative Credential. The Graduate Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

